March 1, 2019, 6:00 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines and Suzanne Ciechalski

Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed baby No. 5 to the world last summer, and their little Crew has been growing fast ever since.

In fact, at just 8 months old, he's already grown out of the high-tech bassinet Mom and Dad bought for him.

That prompted Chip to reach out to his fans and followers on Instagram and ask what should become of the couple's fancy baby furniture — and it wasn't long before he found the perfect answer.

Two weeks ago, Chip shared a sweet shot of Crew barely fitting in his SNOO Smart Sleeper — a nearly $1,300 bassinet that boasts of more restful nights for parents and babies alike thanks to white noise and motion that kick in as soon as it senses a fussy occupant.

"Uh oh.. what happens when they outgrow the #snoo??" he asked.

Although a few commenters suggested that he and Joanna keep it, just in case a baby No. 6 ever comes around, one fan came up with an answer that caught Chip's attention.

"Sell it to me!!" Kelly Claggett wrote. "After 12 years my husband and I are FINALLY expecting!!"

Chip not only read her reply, he offered up one of his own: "We're so excited for you! Let's get her set up," he responded, tagging his assistant.

But she didn't get the message right away.

"I didn't look at my Instagram for three or four days," she revealed to NBC News. "I didn't think anything would come of it."

But as she soon learned, the Gaines family really delivers.

The Claggetts were "floored" by the generous gift Chip and Joanna gave them. Courtesy of Kelly Claggett

"To me it was just remarkable that he would even see my comment or comment back to us, let alone actually give us (a SNOO)," she said.

And the truth is, at first, she and her husband, Brad, weren't familiar with the SNOO. They later looked it up online.

"We were both just floored," she said.

The Smart Sleeper should come in handy when the Claggett family welcomes their bundle of joy. Courtesy of Kelly Claggett

And it seems the SNOO the couple received may not even be a hand-me-down. The 34-year-old mom-to-be believes it's brand new.

A rep for Chip and Joanna told TODAY, "It was just a simple, spur-of-the-moment gesture." But it was more than that to the Claggetts.

The couple, who hail from Grove, Oklahoma, have been together for more than 14 years, and they've been trying to start a family for almost as long.

"I always knew that I wanted to be a mom," Kelly Claggett said. "We struggled with infertility for such a long time."

They decided to "put it in God's hands," and now they have a baby due in August.

And one amazing bassinet!

"I could never say thank you enough," Claggett said of the gift from the Gaines family. But she'd like to try by giving them something, too.

"I published a children’s book in prayer — in faith, I guess — that we were going to have a child," she explained.

The book is called "August," and she hopes to send a copy to the home improvement stars.

