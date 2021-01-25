Little helper! See Chip and Joanna Gaines gather chicken eggs with son Crew

Crew Gaines may only be 2 years old, but he's already a big help on the Texas farm owned by his parents, Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The adorable toddler is seen assisting the Magnolia moguls as they collect eggs from the chicken coop in a new "Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines" preview clip released Monday on YouTube.

"OK, Crew, come walk with us. We're gonna go in the garden," Joanna tells her youngest child, who runs over from a nearby tree.

"Come on, let's go get some eggs!" Chip says to Crew to get him excited.

Crew Gaines, 2, helps his mom and dad collect eggs from a chicken coop in a sweet "Magnolia Table" preview video. Magnolia Network / YouTube

After Joanna reveals that eggs Benedict and biscuits are on the menu, she encourages the trio to collect "as many eggs as we can get."

Crew then carries an empty pail to the chicken coop, cheerfully telling his parents, "I got it! I got it!"

Joanna and Chip Gaines are seen walking through some of the gardens on their farm in Waco, Texas. Magnolia Network / YouTube

After Chip picks up Crew and holds him through a latch door in the chicken coop, his son begins handing his mom egg after egg. He smiles proudly as he grabs the final egg.

As the trio walk away from the coop with the bucket of eggs, Joanna thanks her little boy. "You want me to bring you some biscuits home?" she asks, to which he replies, "Yeah."

"I know your brothers and sisters want some for sure," adds the busy mom, who shares four other children with Chip: Drake, 16, Ella, 14, Duke, 12, and Emmie, 10.

In another "Magnolia Table" video shared earlier this month, cute Crew makes a surprise visit to see Joanna, who's filming on the show's set.

"Do you wanna help Mama cook today? You wanna crack an egg?" Joanna asks Crew, as she positions him next to her on a kitchen counter.

As Crew counts the eggs in the bowl on the counter, proud Joanna gushes, "That's really good."

Joanna mentions to Crew that his sister Ella is playing upstairs, but the sweet little boy makes it clear he'd rather stay right there with his mother.

The video concludes with Chip and Joanna getting into a bit of a parenting competition as they argue over which one of them is Crew's favorite.

Clever little Crew figures out a way to make both his parentshappy: When the "Fixer Upper" stars ask him point blank — twice — which parent he likes better, Crew gives them a different reply each time!

"Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines" is available to stream on discovery+.