Chip and Joanna Gaines are battling out the name for baby No. 5

Chip and Joanna Gaines are at odds these days.

It’s not over a home renovation, however. The “Fixer Upper” stars can’t decide on a name for the baby boy they're expecting.

“House divided,” Chip declared Tuesday on TODAY.

Joanna, who is pregnant with the couple’s fifth child, said she may have the upper hand over her husband.

“I say he got the boy, so I get to pick the name,” said Joanna, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday.

The couple already have two boys with names that begin with D — Drake and Duke. They also have two daughters, Ella and Emmie. Their children range in ages from 8 to 13, meaning there will be quite a gap between the last two kids once the baby is born.

While Chip said that gap makes him nervous, Joanna sees it as an advantage.

"I'm going to have help this time," she said.

Since retiring their hit HGTV program, the couple is spending more time on their new restaurant and Joanna's new cookbook,“The Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering.”

Joâs cookbook is officially out! Let me tell you, sheâs poured her heart into this book, and I couldnât be more proud. I think your belly is gonna love it as much as mine does. #fangirling #MagnoliaTableCookbook pic.twitter.com/BbIXFFhQRs — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 24, 2018

Joanna said the cookbook's release coincided nicely with her pregnancy.

"I just love the idea of eating, cooking, so this was the perfect time for it," she said.

Both she and Chip couldn't help but return to talking about the family's excitement over their new baby, particularly after the kids learned the sex of their new sibling.

“We’ve got two boys and two girls, and of course, Jo and I,” he said. “This is really upsetting the balance of power. The boys might be able to outvote from here 'till kingdom come.”