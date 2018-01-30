share tweet pin email

The next big project for "Fixer Upper's" Chip Gaines has nothing to do with home improvement — the HGTV star is training for his first-ever marathon.

And while the big race is still a few months away, he already has all the support he needs to make it across any finish line.

On Sunday, Gaines embarked on his latest run to prep for the main event, and his children let him know they were behind him every step of the way.

"My maiden run at the #siloDistrictMarathon has become a family affair. 7.2mile long run in the books!" the proud pop wrote alongside a selection of letters of encouragement from his kids. "I got teary eyed this am when I saw this. But at mile 5 it was the only thing I could think of."

The stack of messages, all written on notebook paper, were filled with words to keep Dad fueled.

"Go get 'em on your seven mile run," wrote Drake, 12.

"I love you so much and I hope this run feels amazing!" 11-year-old Ella enthused. "You got this!"

Duke, 9, wrote, "We love you, Dad. I hope you do (an) awesome run today."

And 7-year-old Emmie added, "Here you gooo!"

As if that wasn't enough support, he and wife Joanna have another member of the cheer squad on the way. Earlier this month, they revealed they're expecting baby No. 5.

Gaines will be running the Silo District Marathon in Waco, Texas, on May 6, and he's encouraging fans to participate in the charity event, too.

"I want you to know that as I’m chasing after this goal of mine, I’m also cheering you on toward whatever dream you’ve been secretly scheming," he wrote in a blog entry about his training. "For those of you who, like me, have always dreamed of running a race, but have never taken that first step or even said it out loud — let’s tackle this thing together! Listen to me — you can’t lose unless you don’t try."

The profits from the race will fund research on rare cancers in honor of Gaines' friend Gabe Grunewald, a mid-distance runner who's been battling cancer since 2009.