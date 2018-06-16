share tweet pin email

This Father's Day weekend, Chip Gaines will be reveling in his favorite job in the world: being a dad.

The former "Fixer Upper" star opened up this week to Country Living magazine about what fatherhood means to him, and why he loves celebrating the holiday with his ever-expanding family — and his words will get everyone in the Father's Day spirit.

"I really believe that I am the luckiest guy in the world to father these four (soon-to-be five) beautiful babies," he said. "Hands down, it's my favorite job of all."

Awwww!

Father's Day has sentimental value for the HGTV star, too: “I’ll never forget my first Father’s Day after our oldest son, Drake, was born,” he continued. “I remember feeling such an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude for being blessed with the gift of fatherhood, and those feelings have only intensified over the years.”

Chip and his wife of 15 years, former "Fixer Upper" co-star Joanna Gaines, are parents to Drake, 13; Ella, 11; Duke, 9; and Emmie, 8. The couple announced in January that they are expecting their fifth child, which they celebrated earlier this month with an adorable book-themed baby shower.

"The kids always pour their little hearts into homemade gifts," Gaines told Country Living when asked about his Father's Day plans. "I’d say there’s a pretty good chance I’ll wake up to the smell of Jo’s biscuits in the oven. That’s a great day in my book!"

We're not sure what the kids will come up with this year, but given Ella's creative summer business selling homemade baked goods, we're pretty sure he'll have something sweet to eat.

"We've got everything that our hearts desire," Chip said of his family last Father's Day. "I don't see how we could be happier."

We send our love and gratitude to Chip and all of the amazing dads this weekend.