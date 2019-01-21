Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

We just know Chip and Joanna Gaines have been itching to use this particular caption for a photo of their new baby Crew: "Chip off the old block."

And here it is, along with an adorable new photo of the baby (who turned 7 months Monday) smiling serenely at the camera while being propped:

In the picture, Crew is done up in brown overalls and a brown work jacket (both by Carhartt, who we hadn't realized made baby clothes), just like his house fixer-upper dad!

Chip Gaines discussing his new book, "Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff" in 2017 in New York City. Rob Kim / Getty Images

Chip posted the picture late on Sunday night and it's just the latest cute baby photo to grace the family's Instagram feed, including this one from last week, where Crew plays with his toys:

We also still love this multitasking mom one from earlier in January:

The Gaineses are also parents to four other kids: Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8. Chip, 44, and Joanna, 40, have recently spoken about trying for baby No. 6.

"He's (slowed) down time for us," Joanna told TODAY during a visit with Chip and Crew in November. "He has just been a gift."