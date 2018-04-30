share tweet pin email

Chip Gaines is firing back at a USA Today op-ed that questioned whether or not the reality star's own home is in dire need of being fixed up.

A USA Today column that ran over the weekend opined that "Chip and Joanna Gaines did not get where they by putting their family first."

Nathan Congleton / NBC Chip and Joanna Gaines of the Magnolia empire

Opinion contributor Daryl Austin, a small-business owner from Utah, claimed that it was physically impossible for the HGTV stars to devote the proper time to the parenting of their four kids — Drake, 13, Ella Rose, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8 — given the demands of their real estate and reality TV empires. Joanna Gaines, who recently turned 40, is pregnant with the couple's fifth child, a son.

I dont know daryl, & he clearly doesnt know me. But for the record: If there is ever a need w/ my family (1st), I'll shut this circus down so fast it will make your head spin. BUT jo & I believe, w/ God anything is possible. Including having an amazing family AND career you love. https://t.co/3DbWIIKMnh — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 28, 2018

Chip Gaines, though, was quick to hammer home the point that the foundation of Austin's op-ed was pure conjecture with a tweet on Saturday:

The op-ed still seemed to bother the "Fixer Upper" star two days later. Gaines, 43, tweeted a quote from Sen. John McCain — "Whether we think each other right or wrong on the issues of the day, we owe each other respect" — that seemed to be a pointed response

âWhether we think each other right or wrong on the issues of the day, we owe each other respect.â - John McCain — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 30, 2018

Austin's perception, of course, runs counter to the carefully crafted image of the Gaines as perfect parents first, and perfect businesspeople second.

In the USA Today op-ed, he suggested the reality that wasn't shown on the recently wrapped "Fixer Upper" is that running a successful real estate company across the Texas cities of Waco, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston and San Antonio, two best-selling books, a quarterly magazine, an online store, a restaurant, Joanna's blog, and line of products for Target is more than a full-time job for two people. It's a full-time life.

"This is just not possible, and it does a disservice to the parents who really are putting their children first. No matter how rich and famous, we are all limited by the same 24 hours in a day," Austin wrote. "You cannot do all they’ve done (or even a fraction of it) and still have any real time left over for family."