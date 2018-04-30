Chip Gaines is firing back at a USA Today op-ed that questioned whether or not the reality star's own home is in dire need of being fixed up.
A USA Today column that ran over the weekend opined that "Chip and Joanna Gaines did not get where they by putting their family first."
Opinion contributor Daryl Austin, a small-business owner from Utah, claimed that it was physically impossible for the HGTV stars to devote the proper time to the parenting of their four kids — Drake, 13, Ella Rose, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8 — given the demands of their real estate and reality TV empires. Joanna Gaines, who recently turned 40, is pregnant with the couple's fifth child, a son.
Chip Gaines, though, was quick to hammer home the point that the foundation of Austin's op-ed was pure conjecture with a tweet on Saturday:
The op-ed still seemed to bother the "Fixer Upper" star two days later. Gaines, 43, tweeted a quote from Sen. John McCain — "Whether we think each other right or wrong on the issues of the day, we owe each other respect" — that seemed to be a pointed response
Austin's perception, of course, runs counter to the carefully crafted image of the Gaines as perfect parents first, and perfect businesspeople second.
In the USA Today op-ed, he suggested the reality that wasn't shown on the recently wrapped "Fixer Upper" is that running a successful real estate company across the Texas cities of Waco, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston and San Antonio, two best-selling books, a quarterly magazine, an online store, a restaurant, Joanna's blog, and line of products for Target is more than a full-time job for two people. It's a full-time life.
"This is just not possible, and it does a disservice to the parents who really are putting their children first. No matter how rich and famous, we are all limited by the same 24 hours in a day," Austin wrote. "You cannot do all they’ve done (or even a fraction of it) and still have any real time left over for family."