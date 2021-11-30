Depending on what year your kids were born, Chinese astrology suggests you’ll be able to predict their personality, their strengths and weaknesses, and even the kinds of friends they’ll make. Could knowing more about our children’s zodiac signs give us the inside scoop on parenting? Maybe — or maybe not! — but it’s still fun to explore.

What are the Chinese zodiac signs?

The Chinese zodiac features 12 animal signs that represent each year: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. Each animal is said to give insight into what can happen during those years.

The zodiac is a cycle and is repeated every 12 years with the same animals. There are also five elements that each sign cycles through: earth, metal, water, wood and fire.

What is my Chinese zodiac?

Your birth year determines your Chinese zodiac sign. However, each year is connected to the Chinese lunar calendar, not the traditional calendar of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. Since the lunar calendar changes slightly every year, if you’re born in January or February, you’ll need to check the dates of the lunar calendar to figure out where you fall on the zodiac.

In addition to giving a sneak peak of what the year might bring, the zodiac sign you’re born under is believed to influence your personality, your career choice and your compatibility with other zodiac signs.

Here’s a list of the zodiac animals and their corresponding years and personality traits, according to multiple sources:

Rat

Birth years: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020 Personality traits: Quick-witted, resourceful, versatile, kind, private, frugal, critical

Ox

Birth years: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021 Personality traits: Diligent, dependable, strong, determined, patient, materialistic, stubborn

Tiger

Birth years: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022 Personality traits: Brave, confident, competitive, magnetic, idealistic, arrogant

Rabbit

Birth years: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023 Personality traits: Quiet, elegant, kind, responsible, sensitive, artistic, romantic

Dragon

Birth years: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024 Personality traits: Confident, intelligent, enthusiastic, outspoken, energetic, impatient

Snake

Birth years: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025 Personality traits: Enigmatic, intelligent, wise, curious, anxious, calculating

Horse

Birth years: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026 Personality traits: Animated, active, energetic, amusing, enthusiastic, independent

Goat

Birth years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027 Personality traits: Calm, gentle, sympathetic, easygoing, creative, cheerful, disorganized

Monkey

Birth years: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028

1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028 Personality traits: Sharp, smart, curious, entertaining, sociable, intelligent, optimistic

Rooster

Birth years: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029

1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029 Personality traits: Observant, hardworking, courageous, adventurous, funny, loyal

Dog

Birth years: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030

1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030 Personality traits: Helpful, honest, unselfish, prudent, trustworthy, timid

Pig

Birth years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031

1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031 Personality traits: Compassionate, generous, diligent, caring, smart, outgoing

What is the Chinese zodiac for 2021?

According to Ryan Marquardt, resident astrologer for The Soul Unity digital community, 2021 is the Year of the Metal Ox and is a time to look inward for motivation. “When we have an ox year, it's a time of grounding, persevering and stabilizing ourselves,” Marquardt told TODAY Parents. “The metal element brings in an added flavor of ambition and autonomy.”

If your baby was born during the Year of the Metal Ox, expect them to be dependable, determined and hardworking. They'll also be feisty, so the toddler years could be interesting in your home.

What is the Chinese zodiac for 2022?

The Water Tiger will have its turn as the next zodiac animal. If your baby is born after Feb. 1, expect your little tiger to be calm and patient and to love their family. However, they don’t always like to take advice, so expect lots of eye rolls during those teen years.

“When we have a tiger year, we're capable of being bolder, more courageous, and we're tasked with leading our lives through intelligence and primitive talents,” Marquardt said. “The water element adds a layer of flexibility, tenderness, memory and knowledge. 2022 will be a year where we're increasing our emotional intelligence and showing up with a newfound sense of quiet strength.”

Should we parent kids differently based on their zodiac?

Marquardt said the zodiac isn’t a parenting guide, but it does give moms and dads a new way to approach parenting.

“Understanding your child's zodiac year can broaden your possibilities for caretaking while strengthening the bond you have with your child,” he said. “Zodiacal years help give a greater sense of awareness about what strengths and weaknesses your child may naturally embody and face as they progress through life.”

What can we learn about our baby from the Chinese zodiac?

Even if you're learning about the Chinese zodiac for entertainment, Marquardt said it offers parents some interesting lessons.

“It's less about what the parent will learn about their baby, and more about expanding the ways parents can support their children as they grow and find their place in the world,” he said.

Related: