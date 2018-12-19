Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Parents heading out into the snow with their babies beware: The Children’s Place has issued a recall of infant snowsuits because of a choking hazard.

The danger comes from metal snaps on the outfit that can detach, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Snaps on these snowsuits can detach, according to the recall notice by The Children's Place and the federal government. www.cpsc.gov

The Children’s Place has received one claim of a metal snap detaching but no injuries were reported, the CPSC said.

The girls snowsuits were sold in sizes 0-18 months and come in three colors: pale pink with a heart pattern stitched into the sleeves, white with a pattern of multi-colored flowers, and bright pink with red ladybugs.

The outfits were sold from August to November of this year and include a side seam label with the style No. 2111187 or 2111188.

www.cpsc.gov

Consumers may return the recalled snowsuits to The Children’s Place for a full refund. They may also call the company for more information at 877-752-2387 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on weekdays, and between 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturdays.

Additional information can also be found online atthe recall information page for The Children's Place.