Jan. 22, 2019, 8:56 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

It's going to be a party of five for Chelsea Clinton.

The former first daughter, 38, announced Tuesday that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky are expecting their third child.

“Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we're excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!” she wrote on Twitter. “We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer.”

There is no word yet on the due date.

Clinton and Mezvinsky, who married in 2010, are already parents to daughter Charlotte, 4, and son Aidan, 2.

Clinton and husband Marc Mezvinsky are expanding their family. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Clinton received warm wishes from the Twitterverse, including from John Legend, who chimed in with a simple “Congratulations.”

And, if you're wondering, yes, Clinton's parents are definitely excited.

“Congratulations!!! @HillaryClinton and @BillClinton must be thrilled too!!” wrote one person in response to reading Chelsea Clinton's news.

“Thank you! They are,” replied Clinton, adding a smiley face for emphasis.

Parenthood has certainly agreed with Clinton. In 2015, shortly before Charlotte turned 1, she gushed about the life-changing experience.

“I didn't know I could care more intensely about anything until I became a mom,” she told People. “Somehow I love my husband even more, I love my parents even more. I feel even greater urgency about the work that I do, particularly around women and girls being a mom of a daughter.”