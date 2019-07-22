Chelsea Clinton is now a mother of three!

The daughter of former President Bill Clinton announced on Twitter Monday morning that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky welcomed their third child, a boy named Jasper.

This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 22, 2019

"This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky,'' she wrote. "We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother."

Chelsea Clinton and husband Marc Mezvinsky have welcomed their third child, a boy named Jasper. Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote that she and her husband were "thrilled" at the addition of their newest grandchild.

Sharing some happy news this morning! Bill and I are so thrilled. https://t.co/199K5REg8G — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 22, 2019

Clinton, 39, and her husband had announced in January that she was pregnant with a new sibling for daughter Charlotte, 4, and son Aidan, 3, to make them a party of five.

Hillary and I are overjoyed and grateful to meet our new grandson, Jasper! https://t.co/vN1tHDFgv9 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 22, 2019

It's been a big year on the baby front for children of current and former presidents, including TODAY's own Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of former President George W. Bush. She announced in April that she is pregnant with her third child.

Earlier in April, Eric and Lara Trump, the second-oldest son and daughter-in-law of President Trump, announced they are expecting their second child in August.