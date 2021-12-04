Marcus Samuelsson reveals he and wife are expecting 2nd child, shares meaningful name

Chef Marcus Samuelsson and his wife, Maya Haile Samuelsson, shared two exciting announcements this week.

The couple revealed that they are expecting their second child together sometime in 2022, this time a baby girl. In addition to the happy news, they took a moment to tell fans the touching meaning behind the name they've chosen for their daughter.

The Samuelssons each shared the same family photo on Instagram on Friday where the couple, along with their five-year-old son, Zion Mandela, posed in matching white tops. The expecting mother opted for a pair of coordinating white underwear as she held up a peace sign with her left hand.

“Maya and I are very excited to share that Zion is going to be a big brother!” Samuelsson, 50, captioned his post. “We will be welcoming a baby girl in the new year and naming her Grace Ethiopia.”

The restaurateur then continued, “Our fellow Ethiopians have experienced such a difficult year, so it means a lot to us to honor and celebrate our country of origin through the birth of our daughter.

“We are sending our joy and light to you and our community,” he concluded, before adding “#onelove” along with an emoji of Ethiopia’s flag.

On her Instagram story, the expecting model shared a sweet behind the scenes shot of their family photoshoot. Samuelsson appeared to be taking a photo on her iPhone while her husband posed with a tiny white dress. He held it up behind his son’s head as Zion lounged between his parents for the shot.

“Our ETHIOPA we are already in love with you baby Girl,” she wrote on the photo.

Zion will be a big brother soon! mayahaile / Instagram

The comments section of Samuelsson’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Padma Lakshmi left an excited comment on the post, writing, “Yay! What lovely news!”

“Congratulations!!!!,” Tabitha Brown wrote.

Bobby Flay shared a message for the whole family, writing, “Congrats @marcuscooks and the Samuelsson family.”

Supporters of the chef shared their well wishes as well.

“Congrats!! That is wonderful name,” one fan wrote. “I have a Grand babie named Grace. She is Amazing! What a Beautiful tribute to Ethiopia!”

Another fan celebrated the news and the family’s happiness, writing, “Thank you for sharing your joy with us. One love bro.”

The couple tied the knot in a destination wedding in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, back in 2009. Samuelsson also has an adult daughter, Zoe, from a previous relationship.

At the beginning of July, the co-owner of the Red Rooster restaurant in New York City's Harlem neighborhood shared a sweet family photo on Instagram, using the caption to wish his supporters a happy Fourth of July weekend. In the photo, the family sat on the stoop of a brownstone building and Samuelsson held his son in his lap while his wife sat off to the side, smiling at the two.

“hope you're happy, healthy and enjoying delicious food with loved ones this long weekend,” he captioned the post. “Happy #4thofJuly from @MayaHaile, Zion and me!”

