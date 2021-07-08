Welsh singer Charlotte Church has shared the name of her baby daughter, who was born nearly a year ago.

“She’s delicious, little miss Freda Simone,” Church, 35, revealed on Thursday’s episode of the British talk show “This Morning.”

Now, if only she’d let her mom catch some shut-eye.

“She still is causing me some serious sleepless nights,” Church said. "I'm about to get on the blower to a sleep specialist."

Freda — pronounced Fred with an a — is of German origin and means “peaceful,” according to Nameberry. Though Freda is heard in the U.K., the name Freya is more popular.

Church kept Freda’s name under wraps for nearly 11 months, but occasionally posted photos on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Church treated fans to an adorable picture of Freda napping with the family dog. In May, she shared a picture of herself nursing the infant and used the hashtag “publicbreastfeeding.”

Church welcomed Freda with her husband, Johnny Powell, last August. She is also mom to Dexter, 12, and Ruby, 13, from a previous relationship with rugby player Gavin Henson.

Church announced in March 2020 that she was expecting her third child. The happy news came three years after she experienced a devastating miscarriage.

Church rose to fame as a classically trained soprano at the age of 12. In her 1998, her chart-topping, debut album, “Voice of an Angel,” made her one of the youngest artists to reach the top of the British classical crossover charts.

