Charlize Theron shares rare photos of her children on National Daughter's Day

Charlize Theron is celebrating a special holiday with the two very special ladies in her life

The "Old Guard" star, 45, posted a set of rare photos, probably the most we have ever seen of her two daughters, to Twitter and Instagram on Friday to celebrate National Daughter's Day.

In the pic shared to Instagram, Jackson, 8, and August, 5, are seen smiling wide with their mom in the sweet moment.

"My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses," Theron captioned the photo. "I will never be the same. Happy #NationalDaughtersDay ❤️"

On Twitter, she shared that snapshot alongside a few others that showcase the girls' beaming smiles and expressive personalities.

There were lots of supportive words of love in the comments' section of the posts.

Celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel gushed, "My two beautiful dreams. I love them and I love you so much!"

Actor January Jones wrote, "Awww three beauties. You’re so lucky babe."

Theron has historically kept her daughters off her social media. Earlier this year, in honor of her 45th birthday, she shared a glimpse of her daughters in a screenshot from a virtual birthday celebration.

One of the reasons why Theron has opted to keep her daughters' lives more private is because of her oldest daughter, Jackson. In 2019, Theron opened up about her being transgender, so that the press would use the right pronouns when reporting on her.

"My daughter’s story is really her story, and one day, if she chooses, she’ll tell her story," Theron said in a December 2019 interview with "Between the Lines." "I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her.

"I think it became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun. It really hurt her feelings. I don’t want to be that mom, and that was really why I said what I said a while back."

But other than that, Theron prefers to keep her daughter's experience out of the press.

"I haven’t really talked about it ever since, again, because outside of just asking that respectfully of the press – and the world, hopefully – the rest is really private and it’s her story, and it’s really up to her to decide if she wants to share that."