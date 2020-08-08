Charlize Theron celebrated her 45th birthday with a virtual party of some of her closest family and friends, but there were two extra special guests she partied with in person: her daughters!

Theron gave fans a rare glimpse of her daughters Jackson, 8, and August, 5, in a screenshot of her birthday party, which she shared on Instagram. Theron was pictured laughing with her daughters in the bottom right frame.

"My first virtual birthday party...I think my mom fell asleep 5 min in. Thank you to everyone for the bday wishes!" she wrote. "2020 has been a rough one but today was a bright spot for sure."

Since adopting both of her children, Theron has preferred to keep their private life private. That means, even on her social media accounts, glimpses of her daughters are few and far between.

August and Jackson were all smiles when celebrating mom's big day!

This photo marks only the third time Theron has offered fans a peek at her kids. The last time she shared a snap of her girls was August 2019, and in that pic, her daughter's face was obscured from view.

The mother of two recently opened up to Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist about her biggest challenge as a parent during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'd say the biggest challenge for me is just home schooling," she said. "It was an incredibly stressful time for me, and I will make any action movie over and over and over again before I home-school again."

While the Oscar-winner has had more time to spend at home over the past few months, she's also been busy teaching her daughters, who are Black, about systemic racism and empowering them to use their voices to enact change.

"There's a sense of innocent loss. Like, their innocence, you know, there's a little bit of their innocence that were there before that's not there now," Theron said. "But in a weird way, I see how it's empowered them ... and that's a good thing."

The South Africa native added that one of her daughters is more "sensitive" to what's going on in society, while the other is more "proactive."

"We make signs. We have signs in the car, like, she's that kid," she said. "I'm trying to have them just do it on their own time."

Recently, the "Bombshell" star revealed she knew at a young age that she wanted to grow her family through adoption.

“My mom has a letter that I wrote to her when I was 8 years old. In the letter I ask her if we could, for Christmas, go to an orphanage and adopt a brother or sister for me,” she told Diana von Furstenberg on her podcast.

When Theron became a parent to Jackson in 2012, her mother, Gerda Maritz, remembered the note.

Theron recalled, “She’s like, ‘You never asked me to have another baby. You never asked me to have a little brother or sister for you. You just immediately went to adoption.'"

During an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” in June, she revealed she's “never been lonely” and called Jackson and August “the great loves” of her life.