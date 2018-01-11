share tweet pin email

The first half of the new trailer for the upcoming movie "Tully" features scenes familiar to any parent. A baby cries in the middle of the night, and exhausted mother, Marlo (Charlize Theron), wakes to feed her child (walking, dangerously, across a LEGO-encrusted hallway). A rocking chair, mom's arms, even a car seat balanced on a gently running dryer don't help baby go back to sleep.

And when morning finally comes and baby is at rest, mom's exhausted fingers drop a smartphone smack on sleeping baby, and it all starts over.

"This is a story about motherhood in 2018," the ad proclaims, as Theron is seen pumping milk while staring glassy-eyed at her laptop. When she serves up a sad-looking frozen pizza for dinner, her older kids dig in, while husband Drew (Ron Livingston) snarks, "Frozen pizza. Awesome."

But everything looks about to change by the end of the trailer, when Theron's character opens the door to a woman named Tully (Mackenzie Davis) who proclaims "I'm here to take care of you."

Exactly how that works out won't be known until "Tully" opens in theaters on April 20.

Exhausted moms may want to carve out some precious free time to see it — the film has a solid Hollywood pedigree. "Tully" reunites Theron with director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody, who worked together on "Young Adult." Reitman and Cody also worked together on the acclaimed "Juno," which won Cody a screenwriting Oscar.