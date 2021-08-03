Charlize Theron posts rare video of her two daughters

Actress Charlize Theron shared a rare video of her and her two daughters, taken as they jumped off a yacht into sparkling blue waters.

"EPIC!!" exclaimed Reese Witherspoon in the comments. "LOVE this so much!" commented new father Tan France.

The Academy Award-winning actress is notoriously protective of her children and rarely shares pictures of them. Theron told TODAY last year that she's been using the pandemic to homeschool her daughters and teach them about structural racism.

The "Bombshell" star grew up in South Africa during the AIDS epidemic and apartheid. She leans on that experience to teach her daughters, who are Black, how to make sense of the current sociopolitical climate, she said.

"(Reflecting on my childhood) helped me in a weird way to kind of navigate how we went about telling my girls what was happening right now, in a way that wouldn't freak them out or scare them or wouldn't feel inappropriate, but also felt truthful," Theron told TODAY last summer.

"There's a sense of innocence lost. There's a little bit of their innocence that was there before that's not there now," she continued. "But in a weird way, I see how it's empowered them ... and that's a good thing."

Theron's upcoming projects include "The Addams Family 2," "The School for Good and Evil" and "Mad Max: The Wasteland." They premiere in the fall of 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Theron told TODAY that her girls are her first priority. She said parenthood can engage her mama bear mode if her kids are ever threatened.

"I look at my two beautiful girls, and I think I have the worry that every other mother has," she explained to TODAY in 2018. "I want them to be safe, and I want them to be able to live their full potential, and whenever that feels threatened, yeah, I go a little psycho as a mom."

She also said her daughters make her a better person.

"(Being a mom) has made me a lot more patient than I naturally am," she continued. "I'm really grateful because they've taught me to be patient on a level that's so unthinkable ... My girls give me a run for my money, and I think it was meant to be. They were exactly who was meant to be in my life."

Related: