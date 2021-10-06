Why Charlize Theron has a community of Black women on speed dial

It has been said that "it takes a village" to raise a child, and Charlize Theron is giving credit where it's due.

In a new interview with Essence, Theron, 46, opened up about her role as a mom to daughters, Jackson, 9, and August, 5. Specifically, acknowledging she may not have "all the answers" as a white South African raising Black daughters.

“I have a real acknowledgment, as we all do as parents — we know where we lack and we know where we are rich," Theron told the outlet. "And this is maybe not where I am."

But the mom of two is sure to fill that personal void with women who can help.

“I am so grateful to the incredible village of strong Black women in my life who I can pick up a phone to, or come over to my house and they’ll tell me: ‘You need to stop doing this,’ or ‘these baby hairs are breaking off. What are you doing?’” Theron said. “So they put me in my place, and because of them I feel this great confidence in raising my girls.”

The "Addams Family 2" star told Essence that when it comes to more serious topics, she follows the lead of her girls.

“I find that for them, it’s easier for them to just share and talk about these things. I’m also looking to them, right? They need examples, so I’m trying to create that for them," Theron explained. “I try to have consistent conversation so that it doesn’t feel like we just talk about things where there’s too much importance underlying where they get freaked out."

Since adopting both of her children, Theron has preferred to keep their lives private, especially when it comes to oldest daughter Jackson. In 2019, Theron opened up about her being transgender, so that the press would use the right pronouns when reporting on her.

"My daughter’s story is really her story, and one day, if she chooses, she’ll tell her story," Theron said in a December 2019 interview with "Between the Lines." "I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her."

