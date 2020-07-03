Charlize Theron calls home-schooling her two daughters 'incredibly stressful'

Charlize Theron may play an immortal warrior in her upcoming movie, "The Old Guard," which hits Netflix July 10, but at home she's a regular mother of two.

The actress, 44, recently opened up to Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist about what it's been like to stay home with her daughters while in quarantine. The full interview will air Sunday, July 5.

"I'd say the biggest challenge for me is just home schooling," she told Willie, who's a dad himself and answered, "Amen!"

In response, Theron joked, "It was an incredibly stressful time for me, and I will make any action movie over and over and over again before I home-school again."

Theron's an Oscar winner who's starred in films from a range of genres, from action to comedy and drama. Still, she makes raising her two daughters, Jackson, 8, and August, who turns 5 in July, a priority.

She recently shared with fans a glimpse of her early days of motherhood on the "Mad Max: Fury Road" set. In the sweet photo posted on her Instagram, the new mom cradled baby Jackson while in costume between takes of the post-apocalyptic action flick.

"I became a mom right before we started shooting," she captioned the throwback snapshot. "At least my child will forever have the fun fact of 'I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig.'"

In an interview with TODAY's Natalie Morales in October 2018, Theron got candid about her fears about raising two girls.

"I look at my two beautiful girls, and I think I have the worry that every other mother has out there," she explained. "I don't think it's any different. I want them to be safe, and I want them to be able to live their full potential, and whenever that feels threatened, yeah, I go a little psycho as a mom."

"(Being a mom) has made me a lot more patient than I naturally am," she continued. "I'm really grateful because they've taught me to be patient on a level that's so unthinkable ... My girls give me a run for my money, and I think it was meant to be. They were exactly who was meant to be in my life."