A 10-year-old boy was charged with aggravated assault for throwing a ball at a classmate during a dodgeball-like game at school; charges have been dropped, but could be reinstated.

Prosecutors said that the 10-year-old and several other students were playing a game called Tips, which involves throwing a ball in the air and catching it while jumping off the ground, on April 29. After the game ended, the 10-year-old then allegedly threw the ball at a 9-year-old classmate, "intentionally" and "with force," according to a press release from the prosecutor's office.

The younger classmate suffered a concussion and abrasions to the face, and his mother reported the incident to the Canton Township Police Department. The injured boy's mother told local TV station WXYZ that he has a medical condition that makes head injuries especially dangerous. After an investigation, the 10-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and ordered to appear in court.

However, the charges were dismissed before the first scheduled court hearing, which would have been held on August 1.

"While the charge in this case is certainly sustainable, I have instructed my staff to dismiss this case today," said prosecuting attorney Kym Worthy in a press release published on Wednesday morning. "It is my earnest hope that both sides will come back to the table to work out a solution that benefits both of these children... I want to make sure that both children are served as we move forward, and hopefully these charges will not have to be revisited."

The 10-year-old who was charged was suspended from school for a day, his mother told WXYZ, saying she thought the incident would end there. "This is a kid who was playing on the playground with his friends," Cameishi Lindley told the station. "I’m sorry that her child got hurt. I’d be sorry for any child that got hurt.”

A Facebook fundraiser set up to raise money for the accused child's potential legal defense raised over $15,000 in donations from more than 500 donors.

"I have no doubt that both families involved love their children and want the best for them," prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "But I do think that there is a better way to go forward at this time."