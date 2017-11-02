Channing Tatum tries Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween candy prank — and it doesn't go well

share tweet pin email

Every year Jimmy Kimmel invites parents to play a prank on their own little trick-or-treaters by telling them they ate all of their candy — while a camera is rolling.

This year, dad Kimmel got in on the fun, too, as did his guest host Channing Tatum. But while one of the fathers didn't encounter too much drama, the other was left with regrets.

First Kimmel broke the fake news to his 3-year-old daughter, Jane.

"What?!" the tot gasped before discovering a lone roll of Smarties in the bottom of her bag. "I still have one. Don't worry."

The host did his best to really rub it in, telling Jane that he ate "Skittles and M&Ms and KitKats and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups ..." and so on. But his little girl was more concerned about the waffles that he was cooking.

However, Tatum's own 4-year-old daughter, Evie, wasn't so casual about her father's confessed crime.

"I'm sorry, but I ate all of your candy," he told her.

Evie whimpered, turned away from him and went straight to mom, Jenna Dewan Tatum, who was filming the whole thing.

With her face hidden and tears flowing, dad couldn't keep up the charade.

"I'm kidding! I didn't eat your candy," he assured her.

She turned around, wiped away tears and bluntly informed him, "That's not funny!"

Oh, Evie, he knows that now.

YouTube

"I hope you forgive me one day," Tatum said after rolling the clip.