Channing Tatum shares 1st pic of daughter's face: 'You are my world'

When it comes to his daughter, Channing Tatum has never shied away from sharing sweet stories, adorable photos or even the rare video clip. But there was always one caveat — no matter what the proud father posted to social media, he never revealed Everly’s face.

Until now.

On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a pic of himself with his 8-year-old, and it marked the first time he's given his fans a full look at his “world.”

The photo, taken at a beach just after sunset, shows the daddy-daughter duo enjoying a special moment.

“You my littles are everything!” he wrote in the caption. “You are my world and my heart.”

Then, continuing to address her directly in the message, he added, “You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail.”

While Tatum’s followers raved about the post, with “Running Wild” star Bear Grylls writing, “You’re a wonderful dad,” it’s clear that the 41-year-old only concerned himself with one person’s opinion — Everly’s.

“Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh,” he added as he closed his message. “We have fun.”

Everly’s whimsical nature and wildly creative mind has inspired far more than that post from the devoted dad. In May, he published a children’s book that he wrote during lockdown, and he credited spending time with her as his inspiration for “The One and Only Sparkella.”

“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” he wrote in an Instagram post announcing the book last year. “I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.”

And now his fans know that little girl a bit better.

Tatum shares his daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, who gave her own fans and followers a glimpse of Everly in profile last month, during a vacation in Australia.