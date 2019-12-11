Channing Tatum's daughter boxes with her dad in rare video

Channing Tatum is proud his little girl can throw a punch!

The "Logan Lucky" star, 39, shared an Instagram video Tuesday that found him coaching his 6-year-old daughter, Everly, as she practices her boxing.

In the nearly three-minute clip, Tatum sits guarding his head as Everly, wearing a pair of boxing gloves, absolutely pummels him.

In his caption, the actor — who shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan — explained he's been teaching Everly how to protect herself so she can "feel safe."

"She love punching dad! This is only 1/16 how long this went for hahaha she an animal," the actor gushed. "We love wrestling and boxing. And we keep it fun.

Tatum shares daughter Everly with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. Kelly Defina / Getty Images

"I heard once that martial arts was only created to take the mystery out of fight. So people started to practice it. So if ever there came a time they had to defend themselves they wouldn’t be as afraid," he wrote.

"In my experience fear most times leads to bad decisions. Being calm and secure with your mind and body ... Make great opportunity for good decisions," he went on.

"Violence is 100% never the answer," he added. "But having a daughter I always want her to feel safe in her being. And God help the person that ever poke the beast inside this little angel."

Tatum and Dewan announced their split in spring 2018. Six months later, the "Magic Mike" star began dating British singer Jessie J.

Dewan, 39, also moved on to find love with actor Steve Kazee, and revealed in September that the couple is expecting their first child together.

In October, the actress and dancer opened up to People magazine about her divorce from Tatum.

"It was a hard journey of growth and change,” Dewan shared. "Ultimately now I can honestly say that I’m living in a very joyful new place in my life, and I’m happy about it."

The former spouses and their daughter are doing fine now, she added.

"We’re all aware that it’s a new normal, we’re all getting used to it," she said.

She added, "You can still have a relationship and just because the forms change as to who you are to each other, it doesn’t take away from the love that we had or that we shared all those years."