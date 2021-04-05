Channing Tatum opens up about how he feared being a single dad to his daughter

Channing Tatum wants dads everywhere to know they can connect with their young daughters.

The 40-year-old actor told Parents magazine that he was initially afraid to be a single dad to his daughter, Everly, 7, after splitting with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. But he's since forged a special bond with his little girl — and he believes other dads can do the same with their daughters.

"I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter's world and discover who they are. When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both," said Tatum.

Tatum will release a children's book inspired by his daughter next month. Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

"I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise," added the star.

The buff actor has appeared in his movies wearing everything from U.S. Navy uniforms to wrestling singlets. But dress-up at home looks entirely different since Everly calls the shots.

"I paint my face, I wear tutus — rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on," Tatum revealed.

Playful Everly was the inspiration for Tatum's new children's book, "The One and Only Sparkella," available May 4. The book, illustrated by Kim Barnes, is about a little girl who gets teased at school for loving glittery things.

"Just like Sparkella, Evie loves to play tricks, wear crazy outfits, and be different from everyone. She's bold, beautiful, and magical in every way," said Tatum.

"We played a lot in her room over quarantine, and it helped flesh out the story," he continued. "Even when I was home alone, I would find an item of hers that gave me an idea. Once, I sat on the sofa, and her fairy wand stuck me in the butt."

Tatum shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The couple announced they were splitting in 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Though Tatum and Dewan don't often share images of Everly on social media, the "Logan Lucky" star posted an adorable video in 2019 of himself teaching Everly how to box.

In his caption, the actor revealed how proud he was of Everly's ability to throw a punch.

"Violence is 100% never the answer," he wrote. "But having a daughter i always want her to feel safe in her being. And god help the person that ever poke the beast inside this little angel."