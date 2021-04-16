What happens when you let your daughter do your makeup while blindfolded? Just ask Channing Tatum, as he recently acquired some experience in this realm.

The actor, 40, shared the most endearing photo of his daughter Everly's handiwork on Thursday.

Tatum, who's releasing his first children's book, titled "Sparkella," this May, apparently let the 7-year-old go wild and create a makeup look for him. The end results are pretty priceless and feature a lot of pink and purple colors.

Everly gave her dad a nice bright pink lip (and also extended the color onto his chin) and a bold smokey eye. She might've gone a bit overboard with the blush and added some eye shadow to his forehead too, but overall, we commend her efforts. Heck, she even gave her dad a manicure!

The "Smallfoot" star posted a selfie on his Instagram story and appeared to be owning his new look. He added several beauty emojis, including a lipstick and nail polish, and wrote the following caption: "When you let your daughter do your make-(up) blindfolded..."

Could Everly be a budding makeup artist? channingtatum / Instagram

It's not the first time Tatum's daughter has worked her beauty magic. Back in 2018, a 4-year-old Everly gave her parents quite the makeover. At the time, Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan, and the actors got the royal makeup treatment from their little girl.

"This is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look 'better,'" Tatum captioned his post at the time.

Earlier this month, Tatum opened up to Parents magazine and admitted that he was afraid to be a single dad to his daughter when he and Dewan divorced. But Everly, who inspired her dad's children's book, and Tatum now have an unbreakable bond.

"I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter's world and discover who they are. When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both," said Tatum.

"I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise," he added.

