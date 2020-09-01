Channing Tatum announces new children's book inspired by his daughter

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Dad of the year!

Channing Tatum has written an adorable children’s book inspired by his daughter, Everly, 7. The actor, 40, shared the news in a sweet and very sparkly Instagram post, which featured a photo of Tatum wearing pink fairy wings and reading aloud to several stuffed unicorns and dolls.

“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” he wrote in the caption. “I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.”

The book, “The One and Only Sparkella,” illustrated by Kim Barnes, is about a little girl who gets teased at school for loving glittery things.

“Her new classmates don't like her disco-ball shoes, her PB&J-with-sprinkles sandwich, or her rainbow-y unicorn painting,” according to the book’s description from the publisher. “Ella decides to try to be less sparkly at school the next day so the other kids won't make fun of her. But with a little help from her dad, she soon learns the importance of just being herself, no matter what other people say.”

Tatum shares Everly with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. The couple doesn’t post too many photos of their daughter on social media, but last year, Tatum did share an adorable video of himself teaching Everly how to box (and she can definitely throw a punch!).

"Violence is 100% never the answer," he wrote in the caption. "But having a daughter i always want her to feel safe in her being. And god help the person that ever poke the beast inside this little angel."

Tatum has also opened up in the past about the importance of modeling good behavior for his daughter.

"Babies are just like little mirrors of you," the actor told Cosmopolitan in a 2016 Facebook Live interview. "They don't even understand what you're saying for a very large part of their early life. That's probably one of the biggest lessons for me — my behavior is everything to her.”

When Tatum announced his upcoming children’s book, which will hit shelves on May 4, 2021, he received plenty of support from his fellow celebrities.

“She will cherish that wonderful time with you!!!!” Octavia Spencer commented on his post.

“Your inner princess is (fire emoji),” actor Mehcad Brooks also chimed in.

And like plenty of commenters, “The Ranch” star Dax Shepard weighed in on Tatum’s built physique.

“My goodness, brother, there must also have been a really nice set of weights in that room!” he commented on Tatum’s post. “That little girl can move some (weight)!”

“Hahaha she does,” Tatum replied. “She’s jacked. And a boss.”