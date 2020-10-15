Celine Dion is giving fans a look at her twin sons, Nelson and Eddy.

The Grammy-winning singer posted a photo of herself with the boys, 9, on her Instagram page Thursday in honor of Spirit Day, an anti-LGBTQ bullying campaign that began in 2010.

The picture features a seated Dion, flanked by one boy on each side, with one arm around each child while they lean into her. One child wears a hat that says "Spirit," while the other has a hat that says "Day." The boys and their mother all stare down at the ground, looking serious.

“Today we're going purple in solidarity with @glaad #SpiritDay!" she captioned the post, which also featured her words in French. "I encourage all of you to join us and take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying. Read more about how you can take the Spirit Day pledge and support LGBTQ youth through the link in bio - Celine xx...”

Dion, 52, doesn’t often share pictures of the twins, though last year she did celebrate her sons' birthday with a pair of photos on Instagram.

The performer shares the boys with late husband René Angélil, who passed away in 2016. The couple also have another son, René-Charles, 19, whom Dion also honored on his birthday in January.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer is also doing her best to maintain an upbeat attitude during what has been a turbulent 2020.

“In challenging times it’s even more important to reflect on everything that we are thankful for,” she wrote on Instagram in honor of Canadian Thanksgiving earlier this week. “I hope you find moments of peace, happiness, and love, today and every day.”