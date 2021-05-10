Celine Dion isn’t taking motherhood for granted.

The musical superstar posted a picture on Instagram on Mother’s Day featuring her with her three sons, René-Charles, 20, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 10, as well as their dogs.

“Who’s having the best day today, me or the kids?” she wrote.

“What a privilege it is to be a mom! Happy Mother’s Day! Enjoy every moment … Can it get any better than that? To be continued … All my love, Celine xx…” she added, before including the same caption in French.

Dion, 53, had the three boys with husband René Angélil, who died in 2016.

Prior to her Mother’s Day post, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer hadn’t shared a photo with her kids since Christmas when she posted a picture of her and her sons in matching pajamas sitting in front of a Christmas tree.

In January, Dion honored René-Charles on his birthday with a photo of them together.

“Twenty years ago, I had the privilege to hear the word mom for the very first time,” she wrote, in part. “My dream came true, and you changed our lives forever!”

Last October, she posted throwback pictures of her with Nelson and Eddy when they turned 10.

“Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years,” she wrote. “You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud.”

About a week before that, Dion posted a photo of herself with the twins in honor of Spirit Day, an anti-LGBTQ bullying campaign that began in 2010.

"Today we're going purple in solidarity with @glaad #SpiritDay! I encourage all of you to join us and take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying," she captioned the shot of them.