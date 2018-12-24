Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

All Céline Dion needs to have a merry Christmas is some quality time with her three boys.

The Grammy-winning singer posted a sweet photo on Monday with her son René-Charles, 17, twins Nelson and Eddy, 8, and their two family dogs in front of the Christmas tree as they get ready for the holiday.

"May your heart and home be filled with warmth, peace and love,'' she wrote. "Happy Holidays everyone!"

Dion has become particularly close with her sons since the death of husband René Angélil at 73 from cancer nearly three years ago on Jan. 14, 2016.

She often slept in the same bed with the twins as she grieved Angélil's loss, keeping them close to help comfort her.

"It's been a journey. It's been hard," she told TODAY six months after his death. "Seeing the love of your life suffering for the last three years has been really hard, but millions of people are going through this. I feel very strong because, not only that he loved me so much — for many, many lives to come — (but he) gave me three magnificent kids, so much knowledge, stability and confidence."

She has also opened up about the routine she shared with the twins before bedtime to remember Angélil.

“We kiss him every night,” she told The Sun last year. "We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture. Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky."

The Canadian star has also thrown her energy into launching a gender-neutral kids' clothing line, Celinununu, which she debuted with a wacky video last month showing her getting arrested.