It's Christmas day in Celine Dion's household, and that means ... matching holiday pajamas for all!

The music icon posted an Instagram photo of herself with her three sons, all gathered around the Christmas tree on Thursday evening, and there was one thing they all had in common:

That's right: nightwear covered in sparkly stars!

"May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health, and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead!" she wrote in the caption, then repeated the sentiment (complete with Christmas tree, star and heart emojis) in French.

It's a mighty cozy look, and we love what it says about Rene-Charles, 19, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 10: Namely that they love their mom so much that they'll even dress up in matching outfits for a holiday picture. That's the Christmas spirit!

Celine Dion performing in Hyde Park in London, England in 2019. Samir Hussein / Redferns

Dion doesn't share a lot of pictures of her children (whose father, René Angélil, died in 2016), but we get the occasional glimpse, like the throwback one she shared of Nelson and Eddy in October for their 10th birthday, and, of course, 2018's Christmas gathering beneath the tree.

But we enjoy seeing Dion no matter who she's posing with, and this past year she's shared some terrific solo shots, including a false bob haircut she sported in pre-lockdown March in New York, or her makeup-free, fresh-faced outdoor image from October.

"What makes me most proud is to be a mother. I have three magnificent kids, that through them, I see my husband and I have the strength today to keep dressing up," she told Extra in 2017, after posting that year's family Christmas photo on Instagram. "To be honest, they're remarkable."