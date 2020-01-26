Celine Dion took a moment out from her world tour to wish her eldest son a happy birthday on Instagram and the now-and-then pictures are too cute to be believed.

Dion has three sons that she shared with her late husband, René Angélil, who passed away in 2016. Her oldest, René-Charles, turned 19 on Saturday. The singer was sure to mention her late husband in the post.

"My dear René-Charles, I’m so proud of the way you’re conducting yourself in life," Dion wrote, sharing the message in both French and English. "You’re a true gentleman, and I want you to know that your father’s guidance continues to support and protect you… as I do."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"Keep being the best of yourself… strong, passionate, and wise, as you pursue all of your dreams in life - the sky’s the limit!" she urges her son. " And above all, have a good time!.... Your happiness, is my happiness. I love you so much, my dear son! Mom xx…"

Dion, 51 and Angélil, who was 73 at the time of his death, had a storied romance that included many ups and downs. He managed the singer's career from the time she was a teenager, and the pair wed in a lavish ceremony at Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica in 1994. When Angélil was diagnosed with cancer, the couple underwent IVF to ensure they could become parents when they were ready. René-Charles was born in 2001 and twin sons Nelson and Eddy were welcomed in 2010.

In January 2016, Angélil passed away from throat cancer. Since then, Dion has continued to keep his memory alive and celebrate the family they made together.

On the twins' birthday in October, Dion shared rare photos of the boys and a happy birthday wish to both of them.

"Double the laughter and double the love. Happy 9th Birthday, Nelson and Eddy! I’m so very proud of my boys. I love you! - Mom xx" Dion posted, sharing two pictures of the dark-haired boys.

Last year, on René-Charles' 18th birthday, Dion posted a similar tribute, sharing a candid photo and a message of encouragement.

"...Your father continues to guide you, helping you to make the right choices. And I am here to walk beside you and always embrace you with my unconditional love," she wrote.

"Courage," released this past November, is Dion's first album since her husband's death. Dion embarked on the Courage World Tour in support of the album in November, her first world tour in over a decade. The tour will take her to cities in Europe, the Middle East and North America before concluding in September 2020.