With Mother's Day on the way, Jimmy Kimmel decided the best way to honor the women who raised his celebrity guests would be to let their own words do the talking.

On Thursday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", the late-night host gathered stars to read real text messages from their moms, which were part embarrassing, part endearing and all amusing.

Anna Faris kicked off the fun with a message from her mother that really covered all the bases.

"I just want you to know how proud your father and I are of you," the text read. "As you know know (sic), we truly believe you are the greatest actress of your generation. We do someday hope you transition into dramatic work. I also woke up because I am worried you are not wearing enough sunscreen and taking the B12 I got you from a Costco. I hope this doesn’t wake you. Please give Allison Janney our love and congratulations. No one deserves the Oscar more than her."

As it turns out, that text probably did wake Faris. After all, her mom hit send at 3:34 a.m.

As for Kristen Bell's mother, she managed to keep her text to one topic — a simple favor.

"Hey Kristen, I know that you know Jimmy Kimmel, and he's doing the Oscars," she wrote before this year's film awards. "So tell him to give you all the winners, so you can give me the winners and I can win at my Oscar party."

The mother of "Veep" and "Arrested Development" star Tony Hale informed him that her "new friends are LOVING 'Arrested Development.'" As for her and dad? "We still don't get it."

Check out the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" clip above to see what the leading ladies in the lives of Ike Barinholtz, Jack McBrayer, Adam Scott, Will Forte, YG, Anthony Anderson and Patton Oswalt had to say to their adult kids, too.

Well, maybe not Oswalt's mom.

"'Dear Patton ...' Who am I kidding?" the comedian paused. "My mom doesn't know how to text. She only calls me on a landline. I don't even have voice messages."

Here's hoping those moms — and all the others out there — can expect texts (and calls, flowers and visits) of their own this Sunday.