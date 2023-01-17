Zoe Saldana shows her three sons in rare Instagram video

Zoe Saldana enlisted the help of her three children to take on one of TikTok's hottest trends.

In a rare video featuring her sons, Cy, 8, Bowie, 8, and Zen, 6, Saldana and her kids take on roles from an iconic scene from the 2001 film "Zoolander."

"Excuse me, brah," her sons lip sync to Owen Wilson's character, Hansel, after they playfully bump into their mother.

Zoe Saldana recreates a scene from the 2001 film "Zoolander." @zoesaldana via Instagram

The camera pans to slow-motion reactions between them, including an adorable recreation of the "Zoolander" stare, before Saldana replies, "You're excused... and I'm not your bro," as voiced by Ben Stiller.

Saldana shares her three sons, Cy, 8, Bowie, 8, and Zen, 6, with her husband Marco Perego. @zoesaldana via Instagram

"POV: reminding my teens they’re actually still 6 and 8," Saldana captioned the post, adding a laughing emoji.🫠The "Avatar: The Way of the Water" star shares her three children with her husband, artist Marco Perego. The pair decided to keep their kids out of the spotlight until they are old enough to choose for themselves.

"Marco and I have a great deal of respect for the privacy of our kids," she told People. "We have to choose for them and part of that is giving them the anonymity that they need. ... When cameras are in their faces, it would probably be traumatizing for a child who has yet to understand what’s going on."

Saldana has also shared her thoughts on raising three boys.

"The reality is our family is complete as it came and we’re very happy and proud of them. We don’t feel like we’re missing anything," she said at an event in 2018.

The actor added that she's asked all the time if she wants a girl, but that she can't imagine herself with anything but boys.

"It’s like, we have enough children," she said. "Our mission is to raise decent, amazing, compassionate men who will then pick partners — whether they’re females or males — that will pick partners and hopefully I’ll get to have the daughters later (as a grandmother). But I don’t feel like I’m missing out."