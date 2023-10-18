Zoe Saldaña thinks being the mom of 3 boys is 'such a treat'

Zoe Saldaña and her husband, Marco Perego, are the parents of three boys: Cy Aridio, Bowie Ezio and Zen Anton Hilario.

The couple forged a non-traditional bond right from the beginning of their union in 2013.

After the couple married, Perego decided to take Saldaña's name, a move that created a bit of a buzz. Saldaña addressed the chatter in a Facebook post in 2015, writing that although she had a moment of "hesitation" when he shared his intention to become Marco Perego-Saldaña, she said, "Why is it so surprising, shocking, eventful that a man would take his wife’s surname? Women have never been asked if it's OK for them to give up their names....I know our sons will respect and admire their father more because their father led by example."

The couple is raising three boys, and when TODAY.com asked Saldaña if she wanted a daughter back in 2018, she said, "Now that I have the three boys, I can’t really picture myself with anything else.” Saldaña and her husband say they are trying to raise the boys in a "gender-fluid environment."

She told TODAY, "Our mission is to raise decent, amazing, compassionate men who will then pick partners — whether they’re females or males — that will pick partners and hopefully I’ll get to have the daughters later (as a grandmother). But I don’t feel like I’m missing out.”

Identical twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio

Cy and his twin brother Bowie arrived 8 weeks early, in November 2014.

Saldaña's health had begun to deteriorate two months prior, and ultimately, the boys were born via C-section while Saldaña was under general anesthetic. She wasn't able to meet them until the following day.

After the emotional journey to motherhood, Saldaña decided to use her day job to her advantage. While playing green-skinned Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” Saldaña convinced the twins that she was related to the Hulk, which scared the boys into eating their vegetables.

According to “People,” Saldaña says the twins are inseparable: “They sleep at the same time, they eat at the same time, they poop at the same time.”

Zen Anton Hilario

Saldaña announced the birth of her third son, Zen Anton Hilario, with a super sweet Instagram post featuring all three boys.

Zen arrived in December 2016, and in a birthday post, Saldana wrote: "You came into our lives in the most 'zen' way, and today you still continue to be our little Yogi baby. Your Joie de Vie keeps all of us wrapped around your little finger."

Adding a third child certainly ups the level of chaos, but Saldaña seems to take it in stride, traveling, cooking, exploring and enjoying every hilarious moment.

Earlier this year, she wrote on Instagram to the boys: "Being your mother is such a treat. The laughs, the jokes, the @lego pieces everywhere, the brawls, the meltdowns, the milestones that ache so deeply, the achievements that make our hearts burst… everything about you is meant to be just as it is. Stay wild, pure and free."