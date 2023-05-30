Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union are ultimate hype parents in birthday post for daughter Zaya

Two of Zaya Wade's biggest supporters are helping her celebrate her 16th birthday — her father, Dwyane Wade, and stepmother, Gabrielle Union.

Zaya, who turned 16 on May 29, marked the birthday milestone in an Instagram post featuring a purple makeup look.

"16," she wrote, adding the glitter emoji. "So thankful for all the love."

Zaya's father and stepmother also posted several photos to celebrate, featuring major moments in her life from the past year.

"6Teen," Dwyane Wade wrote in the caption of his post, which showed pictures of the teenager modeling and a throwback video of when she was a child.

Union simply captioned her post "16," with a black heart emoji.

Union's post finished with Zaya coming around the corner with a fierce runway walk, sending her father out of his chair and Union to jump up and down with excitement.

Earlier this year, Zaya made her runway debut walking in the Miu Miu fall/winter 2023 Ready to Wear show on March 7 during Paris Fashion Week. For the event, she wore a green knit top with a matching skirt, along with an oversized jacket.

Her parents also shared photos of Zaya attending her winter formal earlier this year, where she wore an elegant sequined gown by Rodarte.

"Winter Formal. Supporting each other for life’s big moments is key," a post shared to Dwyane Wade's and Union's Instagram pages read. "All the nerves, all the anxiety, all the fear… With loved ones by your side, no matter the challenge, we 10 toes down. Always."

Zaya came out as transgender in 2020, and a judge granted her official name and gender change earlier this year. Dwyane Wade first filed the petition in August 2022, while Zaya's mother and Wade's ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, attempted to block the petition.

A Los Angeles County judge signed off on the petition in February, legally recognizing her name as Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

Dwyane Wade and Union share a 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia. Dwyane Wade is also dad to Zaire, 21, and Xavier, 9, and has served as the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21.