The 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, just became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

The moment at Spelman College's chapter was captured in a video shared by Essence, showing the college teen introducing herself before joining her new sorority sisters.

“My name is Zahara Marley” she yelled, before shaking her hair and adding, “Jolie!” She also declared that she hails from Los Angeles as the crowd cheered her on.

“Ivies Up! The first Black sorority just gained a very familiar face as a member!” the magazine captioned the video. “Congratulations to Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who just joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at @SpelmanCollege!”

Angelina Jolie with daughters Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt at the "Eternals" premiere in Rome on Oct. 24, 2021. Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

Founded in 1908 on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority. According to their website, the sisterhood includes more than 1,064 chapters and more than 355,000 initiated members.

In July 2022, Jolie announced that her daughter would be attending Spelman College, a historically Black women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” the actor wrote when she shared the news on Instagram. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

The following month, Jolie was visibly emotional as she dropped off her daughter at the school.

“I’m gonna start crying. I have not started crying yet,” Jolie told vice president for student affairs, Darryl Holloman, in a video posted to his Instagram in August 2022.

While standing next to the school’s president, Dr. Helene Gayle, Jolie was told that she would have “plenty of time to cry” at one of the upcoming ceremonies.

When Holloman how it felt to be a Spelman mom, the actor and philanthropist replied, “I’m so excited. I’m so excited.”

Jolie-Pitt is expected to graduate with the class of 2026.

“We are honored that Zahara Jolie-Pitt and her family chose Spelman College, and we welcome Zahara enthusiastically into the Spelman sisterhood,” Gayle previously told TODAY.com via email when news of Jolie-Pitt's decision was announced by the actor. “As the #1 HBCU in the country, there’s no place quite like Spelman, which has been an incubator for Black women’s education and excellence for more than 140 years. As well, it has a global network of alumnae that have and continue to change the world.”

Jolie is also mother to Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, with her ex Pitt.