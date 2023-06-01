WWE star Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera announce pregnancy: ‘Completely unexpected’

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are going to be parents!

In a May 30 Instagram post, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together, and Bliss' estimated due date is sometime in December.

"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected," the WWE star captioned a carousel of pictures. "Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!! @ryancabrera"

"Best oops ever," read a onesie pictured in their announcement photos. Another photo was of the couple clinking wine glasses together in front of a picture of their baby's ultrasound.

"Do not refill until December," a little sign posted on their wine glasses read.

The father-to-be said in his Instagram post, "Is there a word that’s even more exciting than excited?"

"Yeah, that’s how I feel sharing tha news!!!!" he captioned a picture of him and his wife holding a picture of their baby's ultrasound together.

"We're pregnant... but mostly her," his t-shirt read.

The couple got married in April 2022 after dating for more than two years. They told E! News in a story published Tuesday that their pregnancy was news to them.

“It was a total surprise, as we weren’t trying at all,” Bliss, 31, told the outlet. Her singer husband, 40, said they were “one million percent surprised,” and “couldn’t be more excited.”

“We FaceTimed my mom immediately,” Alexa added. “And then shared the news with Ryan’s family.”

To celebrate the big news, they hosted a reveal party in Los Angeles and Orlando, respectively, so all their friends and family on both coasts could attend.

Couples don't always disclose whether the pregnancy was unplanned, but Cabrera and Bliss leaned into it.

“We like to make our announcements in unique and fun ways,” he said.