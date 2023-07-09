Will Smith celebrates son Jaden's 25th birthday with a playful post asking why he isn't a grandpa yet

Will Smith is sending his son big birthday wishes and setting some expectations for his 25th year.

On July 8, the "Bad Boys" actor shared a photo of him standing next to his son Jaden Smith, wishing a happy birthday to "J-Diggy" and suggesting that Will Smith should have hit grandpa status by now.

"It’s crazy that you’re 25?!?! When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. old… I’m just sayin’… Wha’s up? What you doin’ over there?" he playfully captioned the post, adding that the photo is his favorite.

Will Smith and Jaden Smith at the L.A. premiere of "Bright" in 2017. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix

Fans couldn't get enough of Will Smith's post, filling the comment section with plenty of laughing emoji and sharing their thoughts on when to start a family.

"Yea uncle Will we have kids in our 50s now," one person wrote with a crying laughing emoji.

Another commented, "He said give me a grandchild now!!! Lol."

"Will wants grandkids. People wait til 40 to have kids now," another wrote, also adding a crying laughing emoji.

Jada Pinkett Smith took a more heartfelt approach to wishing her son a happy birthday.

"Happy 25th Birthday my sweet, sweet Jaden!" she wrote with a heart emoji in an Instagram post, captioning a throwback picture of her kissing her son when he was a baby.

As a teenager, Jaden Smith notably starred in the 2010 remake of "The Karate Kid" and was featured on Justin Bieber's song "Never Say Never" from the film. He has since pursued a music career as a rapper and singer.

Will Smith and Pinkett Smith also share a daughter, Willow, 22. Will Smith has a son, Trey, from a previous marriage.

The family loves a good birthday celebration and joined voices in September 2022 to serenade Pinkett Smith with "Happy Birthday" for her big day.

At one point during the tune, Pinkett Smith starts dancing, and Will Smith lets out a chuckle standing next to his wife. As she blew out the candles on her cake topped with pink roses, family and friends surrounding her erupted into cheers and applause.

“I’m just grateful — just deeply grateful,” Pinkett Smith remarked after being asked to give a speech.

“The end,” Will Smith piped in, adding, “She’s grateful, highest virtue.”

Pinkett Smith captioned the Instagram video, “I’m so grateful for all the birthday love yesterday. Thank you.”