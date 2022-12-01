Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith make 1st red carpet appearance since Oscars alongside their kids

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, are back in the public eye.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of Will Smith's new movie, "Emancipation," with their two kids, Jaden Smith, 24, and Willow Smith, 22. Will Smith's first son, Trey Smith, 30, whom he shares with his first wife, Sheree Zampino, was also in attendance.

Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the premiere of "Emancipation." Amy Sussman / WireImage

On the red carpet, Will Smith, 54, looked fabulous in his brown suit and black shoes, which matched Trey Smith's brown jacket that he wore over a pink shirt and black pants.

Pinkett Smith, 51, also looked gorgeous in her white oversized turtleneck dress, and Jaden Smith wore a graphic suit with matching jacket, which he strutted on the red carpet next to his sister, who donned a black two-piece outfit with silver embellishments on the pants.

The family's red carpet appearance marks the first time that they've all stepped out at a Hollywood event together since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

After Rock joked about Pinkett Smith’s bald head during the Academy Awards ceremony in March, Will Smith got out of his chair, slapped Rock onstage and yelled at him to “keep my wife’s name out of your f------ mouth.”

Pinkett Smith has been very open about her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

In an Instagram video that Will Smith posted in July, he apologized to Rock for how he acted at the Oscars.

"I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk," the "King Richard" actor said.

“I can say to all of you: There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” Will Smith added. “There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

In the video, Will Smith noted that he acted on his own accord.

As for the fans he let down, Will Smith said that it hurt him “psychologically and emotionally” knowing that he didn’t live up to the impressions that people may have had of him.

Will Smith was supposed by his family at the premiere. Amy Sussman / WireImage

“I am deeply remorseful, and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself,” he said. “I’m human and I made a mistake, and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of s---.”

“I know it was confusing. I know it was shocking,” Will Smith continued. “But I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world. And, you know, if you hang on, I promise we’ll be able to be friends again.”