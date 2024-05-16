What will Justin and Hailey Bieber name their baby? People have thoughts

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Hailey Bieber, 27, recently announced that she and her husband, Justin Bieber, 30, are pregnant with their first child.

So the obvious question is this: What will they name their baby, baby, baby, ohhhh?

We could look to the most popular names in the U.S. right now, but this power couple may go a more unique route. Will they choose a Western-inspired cowboy name? A trendsetting name? Or will they go retro and pick a classic 1950s name?

Justin could turn to his song list and choose Maria. But as it turns out, "Maria" is a song about a stalker, so we suggest crossing that one off the list, Justin and Hailey.

Perhaps Hailey gave us all a hint when she posted an image of her baby bump on the Instagram page for her skincare line. Could the baby's name be "Rhode," named after the company? Or maybe "Blush" since there was some product placement in the low-key birth announcement?

When it comes to babies, everyone has an opinion, so let's check in with TikTokers for inspo.

Abbey Bonadies went straight to Justin's catalogue, guessing names like Baby, Purpose or Angel. She also suggested Fever, so that when the name is read with the last name first, it would be "Bieber, Fever."

Nameberry's Bieber baby predictor, Sophie Kihm, says she's "going all in on spiritual word names" with a connection to Christianity. Some of her guesses include: Calvary, Hallow, Kindred, Lumen, Anthem, Crux, Kingdom and Zeal.

A personal stylist named Mikayla Vallati thinks she has her finger on the pulse of the Bieber baby name game.

"I'm calling this," she said in her video. "Justin and Hailey Bieber are going to have a girl and they're going to name her Drew. And it's going to become the most popular girl's name ever."

Since Justin's ex, Selena Gomez, once shared the baby name she said she's had "picked out for a while," let's hope that they don't name the baby Emory.

(Don't do that to Selena, Biebs!)