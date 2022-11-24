Weeks after Aaron Carter’s death, his fiancée is celebrating their son’s 1st birthday: ‘Today is going to be a tough one’

Aaron Carter’s fiancée, Melanie Martin, is honoring the late musician as she celebrates their son’s first birthday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Martin wished 1-year-old Prince a happy birthday on Instagram and uploaded a video that showed a few of the sweet moments the father and son shared over the past year.

The clip included photos of Carter smiling as he held the newborn, the two napping together, the “I Want Candy” singer feeding the baby and one black-and-white snap of them laughing.

Martin also appeared in a few pictures. In one photo, she shared a kiss with Carter as she cradled their son.

“Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter,” she wrote in the caption. “Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!”

She added the song “Happiest Year” by Jaymes Young to the post. The ballad repeats the lyric, “Thank you for the happiest year of my life.”

Carter, who became a teen pop idol in the late 1990s, died on Nov. 5, at the age of 34.

A source close to his family confirmed Carter’s death to NBC News at the time.

“We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today,” Carter’s representative said in a statement. “At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

In the weeks since his death, Martin has frequently posted on social media about her grief.

Next to a video showing the silly and fun side of her relationship with Carter, she wrote, “Aaron my darling, I miss you so much my Angel. I don’t know how I can go on with out you, but I hope you can give me that strength somehow.”

She continued, “I will miss you forever like the stars miss the sun in the morning skies.”

A few days later, she posted a selfie the couple took.

“A part of me has departed with you,” she said.

Carter publicly addressed his mental health battles for years. He appeared on “The Doctors” in 2019 and said he has been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.

In a People story published on Nov. 7 , Martin spoke about feeling “completely broken” after learning Carter had died.

“I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him,” she told the publication in a statement. “He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn’t help him in the way I felt he needed it.”

Martin added, “I only wish I had more people to help me with him. I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son.”

Last year, Carter opened up about welcoming his first child with his fiancée in an emotional Instagram post.

He uploaded a picture of him cutting the umbilical cord and said, “Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here.”

The “Sooner Or Later” singer called his son “precious” and expressed his love for Prince. He also said he was proud of Martin and gushed about being grateful for “beautiful blessings from god.”