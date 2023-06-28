Who are Vanna White’s 2 kids? What to know about ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host’s family

Vanna White has been entertaining audiences since 1982 as the co-host of “Wheel of Fortune” alongside Pat Sajak. While White has become somewhat of an extended family member to faithful viewers who welcome her and Sajak into their homes every night, she rarely provides a glimpse into her personal life on the show.

However, the longtime television personality is much more open about her family on social media.

She is a mom to 29-year-old son Nikko Santo Pietro and 25-year-old daughter Gigi Santo Pietro.

White, 66, frequently gushes about her children and their accomplishments on Instagram. On May 14, she posted a cute throwback picture from Nikko Santo Pietro and Gigi Santo Pietro’s childhood for Mother’s Day.

In the photo, the siblings gifted their mom with bouquets of pink flowers.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms in the world!” White captioned the photo.

The “Wheel of Fortune” co-host shares her son and daughter with ex-husband George Santo Pietro, to whom she was married from 1990 to 2002.

In December, White shared her family’s holiday card on Instagram. She posed beside her children and boyfriend John Donaldson. White has been dating Donaldson since 2012, according to People.

“Happy Holidays from my family to yours!” she cheered in the caption.

White shared three photos of her children in August 2022 in honor of National Son’s and Daughter’s Day, calling them “the joys of my life.”

She also posts sweet birthday tributes for her daughter and son, who are both artists, every year.

Learn more about White’s two kids and their artistic talents below.

Nikko Santo Pietro

White’s oldest child has dabbled in various careers since graduating from Oregon State University.

On his personal website, Nikko Santo Pietro shared how he fell in love with art and spray-painting in the ninth grade before exploring other interests.

“I made several collections of abstract spray painted art that still hang in my home,” he wrote.

The 29-year-old is also a chef and typically shares videos of his creations on Instagram.

He said on his website that he owned a sourdough bakery in Missouri after graduating from college.

“I lived rurally with a few dogs on a farm in Missouri for four years in a town with population 75. I traveled 80 days in Europe with a backpack, and ultimately moved to LA, got an excellent job in Research and Development for Melissa’s Produce where I got to travel the world, and now I am (pursuing) a career in real estate,” he wrote.

He spoke more about his real estate dreams in a video posted to Instagram on June 25.

“I have so much on my mind,” he began. “I quit my job last week and I have an opportunity to go into real estate. So, I’m studying for my real estate licensing exam.”

Meanwhile, he also has plans to continue traveling.

“I want to go to Thailand and record my father’s life story and I want to share that story with you guys,” he said in the clip.

White recently celebrated her adventurous son on his birthday on June 10.

“‘Happy 29th Birthday’ to the most amazing son a mother could ever have! I love you!” she wrote on Instagram beside a photo of her son, looking dapper in a tuxedo.

Nikko Santo Pietro returned the sentiment and expressed his love for his mom in the comments.

Gigi Santo Pietro

Fellow artist and younger sister Gigi Santo Pietro is more private about her personal life on social media.

White’s daughter currently works as a tattoo artist at a shop in Venice, California. Gigi Santo Pietro’s Instagram page is dedicated to her tattoo designs.

On June 21, she uploaded a carousel of photos of cacti, fish, the cover of Margaret Wise Brown’s “Goodnight Moon” and other recent tattoos.

“A lil somethin for everyone,” she said in the caption.

Gigi Santo Pietro will celebrate her 26th birthday on July 1.

Last year, her mom uploaded a couple of current snaps and baby photos to wish her a happy birthday on Instagram.

“Happy 25th birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world!” White wrote in the caption. “My precious daughter! I love you Gigi!”