Uma Thurman joined by son at Cannes in rare joint red carpet appearance

Uma Thurman had an unexpected guest join her on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival.

On May 16, the “Kill Bill” star arrived at the French festival with her 21-year-old son Levon Thurman-Hawke by her side, marking a rare public appearance for the mother and son.

The duo smiled for the cameras as they posed for pictures together.

Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke and Uma Thurman attend the "Jeanne du Barry" screening and opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2023. Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty Images for Campari

Thurman, 53, donned a rose pink gown and oversized maroon coat that featured a lengthy train. She styled the look with a crimson and plum choker and a tousled updo.

Thurman-Hawke beamed while standing next to his mom in a classic black suit and bow tie.

Thurman with her son. Victor Boyko / Getty Images

The “Pulp Fiction” actor shares her son and actor Maya Hawke, 24, with “Before Sunrise” star Ethan Hawke. She also has a 10-year-old daughter, Luna, with former fiancé Arpad Busson.

Thurman-Hawke and his little sister are not in the spotlight as much as Maya Hawke, who has followed in her parents’ footsteps. Maya Hawke has already landed roles in popular movies and television shows like “Stranger Things” and “Do Revenge.”

The rising star’s next film, “Asteroid City,” will premiere at Cannes Film Festival on May 23, which means she could join her mother and brother in France soon. She co-stars with Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Carell and more A-list actors in the Wes Anderson flick.

Although Thurman’s youngest children are not often in the public eye, they attend celebrity events with their mom from time to time.

In December 2022, Thurman brought Luna to the opening night of the Broadway musical “Some Like It Hot.”

The proud mom shared a photo from the night of the opening on her Instagram. She uploaded a picture of her posing with Luna in front of a Christmas tree.

“Spreading holiday spirit,” she said in the caption.