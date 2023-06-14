Treat Williams’ daughter ‘absolutely shattered’ after actor dies in crash

Treat Williams’ daughter, Elinor “Ellie” Williams, is mourning the death of her father.

The “Everwood” actor died at the age of 71 after being involved in a motorcycle crash, his family confirmed to NBC News on June 12.

The following day, his 24-year-old daughter posted a throwback photo of her dad, along with a message expressing how “shattered” she was over his death.

“This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered,” she began. “Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak.”

Ellie Williams thanked people for their support. Instagram/Ellie Williams

Before posting the message, Ellie Williams also shared a snap of what appears to be a bomber jacket with the actor's name written on it.

In the photo, she shows off the cursive lettering on the jacket. The “Chesapeake Shores” actor is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their children, Gill Williams and Ellie Williams.

“It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident,” the family said in a statement to NBC News on Monday, June 12. “As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time.”

“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him,” the statement continued. “We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief.”

The family concluded their statement with a message “to all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”

One week before his death, Treat Williams posted a photo of Ellie Williams, writing, “I miss you daughter.”

In the comments, she replied, “Thanks dad I love you.”

In April, the father-daughter duo took a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, where they explored the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. She shared photos of their outing on her Instagram, captioning the slideshow, “Daddio and I went to the Wizarding World.”

The actor replied to his daughter, writing, “We had such a good time!”