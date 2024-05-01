Travis and Jason Kelce say mom Donna ‘might as well host’ TODAY after her recent appearance

Travis and Jason Kelce think they may have another budding host in the family.

The current and former NFL stars and co-hosts of the popular "New Heights" podcast reacted to the latest appearance on TODAY by their mother, Donna Kelce, by saying she's a natural.

America's football mom is rapidly becoming a regular on TODAY, most recently sharing her top picks for Mother's Day gifts this year.

"Mama Kelce got on the TODAY show, yet again," Travis Kelce said in the latest episode of "New Heights" released May 1. "She might as well host this f------ thing, are you kidding me?"

Hosting is rapidly becoming part of the family business alongside football. Jason Kelce is joining ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" show after retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles, while Travis Kelce will host an upcoming game show on Amazon Prime Video called "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?"

While admiring their mother's on-camera skills on TODAY, they also realized she made a valid point about one of their shortcomings.

Donna Kelce was asked by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb during her appearance on April 29 if her sons are good gift givers when it comes to Mother's Day.

"Boys usually are not," she said. "I'm very rarely in the same place they are on Mother's Day because it's their offseason, so they're off and running and doing their own thing. But that's OK, I've had so many blessings that I don't even care."

The former Philadelphia Eagles star lineman and the current Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end acknowledged that it hasn't been their strongest department over the years.

"Mom was on the TODAY show to share some Mother’s Day gift ideas, and she was also asked if the two of us are good at Mother’s Day gifts. Are we gift givers?" Travis Kelce asked.

"Don’t ask Kylie," Jason Kelce said, referring to his wife. "I am a bad gift planner and giver."

"At least she was honest, and she didn’t just keep us like we’re unhuman," Travis Kelce said about their mom. "You've got to be s----- at something."

They are currently at a loss for this year's gift for Donna Kelce.

"I can’t be good at dancing and be good at gift giving," Jason Kelce said. "I can only have one of those."

"We should just send Mom GIFs of us dancing for Mother’s Day," Travis Kelce replied.

"For a gift, you’re going to get a GIF," Jason Kelce said.

"What do you get a woman that has everything?" Travis Kelce wondered.

Jason Kelce said he usually gets his wife flowers, but his mom simply gets "a heartfelt Mother's Day text."

That's not cutting it this year as far as Travis Kelce is concerned.

"Mom, we’re going to figure it out," he said. "This year you’re getting it because you called us out, and now if you get too much stuff, it’s your fault. Love you."

Donna Kelce is used to making the best of any situation on Mother's Day. She reminisced on what the holiday was like when her sons were growing up.

"They were always sports-related," she said. "Spending time with the mothers, having maybe a drink at a baseball game in a Solo cup."