Travis Barker has appeared to confirm the name of his child with Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

The Blink-182 drummer said on the Oct. 30 episode of the "One Life One Chance" podcast that he wanted to perform at a benefit show, but he had to skip it because it was the week of the baby's due date.

Barker referred to the baby as Rocky, which prompted the podcast's host, Toby Morse, to comment, "Rocky Thirteen Barker."

Barker, 47, repeated the name before making a joke about the iconic boxing character.

"He’s going to come out of my wife’s vagina, like, doing front kicks and pushups," he said.

He also shared Rocky’s due date: “It’s either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.”

Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology and author of "The Baby Name Wizard," told TODAY.com about the origins of the name Rocky.

"The Rocky story starts with boxer Rocky Marciano. Rocky was an Americanized nickname for Marciano’s Italian birth name, Rocco. Marciano won the world heavyweight boxing title in 1952 — as it happens, the exact same year that actor Rock Hudson had his first leading role," she said.

Wattenberg said both of the names, Rock and Rocky, rose in popularity over the years, but "the fun, rough-and-ready version Rocky became much more popular."

"Marciano was one of the inspirations for the 1976 boxing film 'Rocky' and the name of its hero, Rocky Balboa," she added. "That movie franchise helped cement Rocky’s playfully tough, throwback image."

Wattenberg said Rocky has a style parents are starting to turn to again, along with names like Duke, Mack, Spike and Major.

Barker previously spoke of his favorite baby name earlier this year, which happened to be Rocky Thirteen.

The musician and his daughter Alabama Barker were on Complex's "GOAT Talk" in July when he said he liked the name.

"I like Rocky Thirteen. That’s the name that’s just been going through my head lately," he said, to his daughter's dismay.

"That’s so bad ... even he knows it’s bad," she said while making a face.

Barker agreed it was "bad," before sharing the meaning behind the name.

"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time," he said.

His daughter then asked, "So you’re going to name your kid Rocky Thirteen?"

"Possibly," he replied. "And 'Rocky,' the greatest boxing movie of all time."

Barker and Kardashian Barker, 44, announced they were expecting their first child together at a Blink-182 concert in June, when Kardashian Barker held up a sign that read "Travis I’m pregnant," just like a fan does in the rock band’s "All the Small Things" music video.

Just over a week later, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby boy.

Kardashian Barker is mom to three children: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, whom she co-parents with her ex-partner Scott Disick.

Barker shares Alabama, 17, and Landon, 20, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He’s also been a father figure to Moakler’s child Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom she shares with her ex-husband Oscar De La Hoya.

Barker reflected on becoming a father again with Morse.

"When Rocky's born I'm going to be a father of seven," he said in disbelief.

Morse asked if Rocky would be his last child, and Barker said he wasn't sure.

"I don't know if it's the last one. Whatever God gives me, you know?" Barker said.

Barker, who married Kardashian Barker last year, said Rocky's arrival is imminent.

"Rocky is coming, like, any day," he said. "Like, my wife is so big right now. Like, her tummy is so big — not her whole body, the rest of her exterior is completely the same. She just has this 8-pound little boy in her that's ready to come out."