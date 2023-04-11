Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, look like they had a blast with their kids on Easter Sunday.

On April 9, Spelling shared a rare photo of her and McDermott posing with their five kids, Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa in California.

Spelling captioned the pic, "Happy Easter xo. Desert 🌴 is magical for all."

McDermott, who shared the same snap on his IG account, wrote, "Another wonderful Easter under our belts @rancholaspalmas. The kids are getting so big and fashionable!!! I need to step up my game. Hope you all had a great Easter!! #happyeaster."

In the comments, fans talked about the couple's kids and noted how big they've gotten.

"Omg is that Liam next to you, I didn’t realize how tall he is now!" one person said.

Another wrote, "Tori, I love how your beautiful children are all uniquely their own and that they are allowed to do so."

A third said they noticed the location in the photo right away because they think they saw it on Spelling's hit show "Beverly Hills, 90210" all those years ago.

"OMG, the location where Ray Pruit shoved Donna down the stairs all those years ago!! 😁," they said. "♥️ Happy Easter Tori and fam!! 🤗."

But that appeared to be news to Spelling, who replied, "Wait… seriously?"

The last time that Spelling shared a photo of her and her family together was in March when she, McDermott and her brother, Randy Spelling, took her kiddos to the new Super Nintendo World attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood.