After Tori Spelling filed for divorce from Dean McDermott after 17 years, people advised her to spend time on her own.

But there's one thing she won't do by herself, she said on the April 8 episode of her podcast, "'Miss' Spelling:" "I still don't poop alone."

She continued, "Beau still stands there and stares and talks to me while I'm pooping."

Beau, 7, is the youngest of Spelling's five children with McDermott. The two are also parents to Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, and Finn, 11. Their blended family also includes Jack, McDermott’s son from his previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.

Spelling cited “irreconcilable differences” for the divorce in her petition, filed March 29 in Los Angeles Superior Court. The couple has had years of very public ups and downs, chronicled on a number of reality shows. Spelling is seeking physical custody of their five children and joint legal custody with McDermott. She is also seeking spousal support, according to court documents.

"'Be happy with yourself,'" Spelling said people tell her. But her immediate response, she said on the podcast, is: "I don't want to be with myself."

"I haven't pooped, peed, alone in 18 years," said the actress. "First it was Dean, then it was kids. I don't know. I think I function better with people."

Spelling asked one of her podcast co-hosts, "Is that co-dependent?"

"Yes," they said immediately.

"Cool," Spelling replied. "Redefine it."

(L-R) Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling at a gala on June 10, 2023. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

In addition to not pooping alone, Spelling said she also hasn't slept alone.

She and McDermott had been sleeping in separate bedrooms for three years, but she referred to "our" bedroom as the room that "me and the kids" sleep in.

About taking care of their kids during this contentious time, Spelling said, "We're co-parenting really well right now. The kids are seeing him again and they're happy with his progress and the work he's done on himself. They're proud of him and we like his girlfriend and we all co-parent together."

She added sarcastically, "We're livin' the dream!"