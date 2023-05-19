Tori Spelling says her family’s home is ‘slowly killing us’ due to mold

Tori Spelling is asking for help in dealing with the serious mold problem in her family’s home.

The 50-year-old actor, who previously revealed that the fungus made her children sick for months, pleaded on social media for some assistance in contacting a lawyer about the mold.

On May 17, Spelling posted a message on her Instagram story indicating that she's looking for a lawyer. “Our troubles are next level with our mold problem and the house that’s been slowly killing us for 3 years,” she wrote.

She further explained the severity of her family’s health issues, adding, “My kids (are) so sick and can’t get well and our family needs help. Overwhelmed.”

Earlier this month, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star opened up about the continued health issues her family has been battling.

In a lengthy Instagram post on May 10, Spelling included photos of her waiting in a hospital room with three of her children.

“Let’s talk about MOLD…,” she began in the caption. “Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home.”

Spelling and husband Dean McDermott, whom she has been married to since 2006, share five children together: 16-year-old Liam, 14-year-old Stella, 11-year-old Hattie, 10-year-old Finn and 6-year-old Beau.

The mom of five mentioned in her caption that Finn and Beau were experiencing dizziness and “sleeping all day.” The 10-year-old also had a rash, fever and strep throat.

After Spelling realized that her children were spending more time at home than they were at school, she decided to look into the cause of their constant illnesses. She contacted an inspector who “discovered extreme mold” in their house.

“We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT. We now GET IT!” she said.

While she said it is challenging to relocate a family of seven, she wrote at the time that they were leaving as soon as possible and moving to a rental or hotel.

“We are just renters so looks like moving is in our eminent future as well,” she shared.